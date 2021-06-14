‘Deathrun TV’ gets a playable “pilot episode” on Steam ahead of release

Game-show rogue-lite Deathrun TV premiered on the Future Games Show at E3, and has now launched a “pilot episode” on Steam.

Many have compared Deathrun TV to The Binding Of Isaac or The Running Man, given its top-down shooter aesthetic with disarmingly friendly sprites. The trailer announced at E3 set the scene for the game’s plot, where “in a seriously disturbed future, likes are everything, death is nothing. The run is all that matters”.

Future Games Show host Troy Barker described Deathrun TV as “a game show shooter where you earn likes for dunkin’ on competitors, and causing a little wanton destruction”.

The “pilot episode” is titled Greed Demo, and is free to play for a limited time. Deathrun TV focuses on the spectator aspect of a dystopian gladiatorial game show, urging players to enact progressively flamboyant and bloody kills.

Deathrun TV has been in development since 2020, the sixth game of indie developers Laser Dog Games. It is expected to come to PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, although a release date has not yet been announced.

