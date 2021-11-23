December Xbox Games with Gold announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for December this year.

The games, which are free to download for Xbox users with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, include The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die! and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

The games will be available from the following dates according to the Xbox website.

The Escapists 2: Available December 1 to 31

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition: Available December 16 to January 15

Orcs Must Die!: Available December 1 to 15

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet: Available December 16 to 31

The Escapists 2 invites players to “form the ultimate crew and engineer the wildest escapes from some of the toughest prisons in the world. Live by the rules, attend roll call, and follow strict routines, all while secretly planning and executing your bid for freedom!”

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition sees players “build your city’s infrastructure, plan your trading routes, and utilise new technologies, in the fifth instalment of the fan favourite city-building series.

Xbox 360 title Orcs Must Die! sees the player take on the of “a powerful War Mage, defend twenty-four fortresses from a mob of beastly enemies, using all manner of weapons and traps at your disposal.”

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet, another Xbox 360 title, will let players “make your way to the centre of the mysterious Shadow Planet, all while solving complex puzzles and battling bizarre creatures, as you fight to save your homeworld.”

The November Games with Gold, which are Aragami: Shadow Edition, Swimsanity!, Full Spectrum Warrior and Lego Indiana Jones, will leave the service beginning November 30, apart from Swimsanity! which is no longer available.

Elsewhere, Xbox has created a virtual museum for its 20th anniversary. It’s filled with memorabilia of both the good and bad parts of the platform’s history, and even has a screen showing off stats for each player, like their most played game of all time.