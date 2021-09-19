‘Deltarune’ hits 100,000 concurrent players during free launch on Steam

After Toby Fox launched Deltarune Chapters One and Two for free on Steam and Itch.io earlier in the week, the game was played by over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend.

Following the surprise launch of Deltarune on Steam and Itch.io, excited fans of “Undertale‘s parallel story” have flocked to the game in droves, making Deltarune one of the most-played Steam games this week.

As visible on SteamDB, yesterday (September 18), Deltarune achieved 102,916 concurrent players on Steam. The game currently has 24,904 players and is pulling ahead of games like Deathloop, Skyrim, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Furthermore, the site lists Deltarune as the highest trending game on Steam.

Over on Itch.io, the site confirmed on Twitter that the overwhelming demand for Deltarune crashed the platform for around five minutes.

Yes.. Deltarune has crashed the site. We are working on it 😰 https://t.co/3CLZ01PQfF — itch.io (@itchio) September 18, 2021

While Deltarune launched in other regions on September 17, timezone differences meant that the highly anticipated Chapter 2 only launched in the UK and other regions yesterday.

In a status update posted on the official Deltarune website, Toby Fox has said that Deltarune Chapter 2 was released for free because “the world has been really tough for everybody recently”, though asks that “if you can afford it, spend the money you saved from getting this game for free by supporting other indie devs”.

Fox adds that Deltarune Chapter 2 “is the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways”.

For the future, Fox outlines that his next goal “is to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5 for next time. Then, at that time I will ask for people to buy the game, at the price of the first 5 chapters (including 1 and 2)”. While Fox does not yet know the price, he confirms that Deltarune is “definitely going to cost more than Undertale“.

