‘Dragon Ball’ creator’s game ‘Sand Land’ gets free demo

Sand Land, a 2000 manga from the late Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, has a demo for its PS4 and PS5 video game adaptation out now ahead of its April 26 launch.

Sand Land is an action RPG set in the world of Toriyama’s manga. In the game, players will take control of protagonist Fiend Prince Beelzebub. Along with his companions, Thief and Sheriff Rao, players will search the open-world desert for the Legendary Spring. Humans and demons are suffering from an extreme water shortage, so finding the Spring is essential.

Players will be able to control Beelzebub’s powers, which will be needed to defeat bandits, fierce wildlife, and the Royal Army. Also at your disposal will be unlockable vehicles. These can be used to traverse the vast desert and can be upgraded with engines, weapons, and suspensions. There are multiple vehicle types, such as Battle Tanks with cannons, Jump-bots that can leap over rivers, and Motorbikes that can speed through the dunes.

As well as traversal and combat, there is also a base-building element to Sand Land. A city in the desert called Spino is where Beelzebub will make their home, and you can invite others to join you. As you gather more inhabitants, the place and its capabilities will expand. You can even do quests for the townsfolk to unlock more city features.

The short trailer for the demo gives the game a Rage feel, crossed with cartoonish graphics befitting of a manga adaptation. The Sand Land manga was originally released in 2000, and was written and illustrated by the legendary artist Akira Toriyama, who passed away March 1, aged 68. The game is being developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco. It’s single player and available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.