‘Demon’s Souls’ will feature more character customisation and photo mode

A new blog has revealed the Demon’s Souls remake will be receiving new character customisation options and a photo mode.

Expected to launch alongside the PS5, the remake of the RPG by FromSoftware is looking to make some substantial changes compared to the 2009 original which release on the PS3.

One of the new inclusions is a more robust character creator, which as confirmed in a PlayStation Blog, will contain “many more customization options than you’ll remember from the PS3 game”, allowing the ability to “customize your appearance with up to 16 million permutations.”

The blog highlights some of the numerous builds players can make with “the vast improvement in detail and visual fidelity”. As Demon’s Souls also incorporates some online multiplayer components, players’ characters can be shown off across the world, and with that in mind, the developer has endured that the “limits of that personal expression to go far beyond just what weapons or armour you’ve equipped.”

With new character creation options also comes a photo mode, which can be used to screenshot iconic, dramatic scenes. Players will have an abundance of options, such as turning off weapons or helmets, removing the character, or striking a pose to take a selfie.

All the photo mode filters will also be available to use in-game, with one that is said to be “designed to tune brightness, contrast and colour levels to closely resemble those of the original PS3 game.”

New Demon’s Souls footage emerged recently, showcasing the atmospheric gothic feel of the game, as well as the visual upgrade to the PS5. Additionally, a fan video also compared the original to the remake, emphasising the jump in graphics over a decade later.