‘Desta: The Memories Between’ revealed by ‘Monument Valley’ studio

Monument Valley studio ustwo games has revealed a new title, Desta: The Memories Between, during Summer Game Fest.

Desta: The Memories Between will release later this year in partnership with Netflix, with console and PC releases to follow sometime later. The game aims to incorporate roguelike elements, with ustwo games taking inspiration from the likes of Hades, and be the “most ambitious and most replayable game” from the team yet.

Immediately invoking a game of isometric cosmic dodgeball, in Desta: The Memories Between players need to pick up glowing balls and throw them around shattered remnants of past locations and memories, and even use these balls to take on enemies and bosses.

The strategic and turn-based action is used to explore themes of introspection and self-reflection, as the main character Desta attempts to find themselves in a “dreamlike world,” which is “filled with glowing balls to throw, shattered remnants of locations past, and vague memories.”

ustwo games CCO Danny Gray said: “All the characters you meet in the game helped Desta become who they are – there’s a lot about loss and finding yourself, which are themes that I’m sure we can all relate to. We hope players enjoy exploring Desta’s dream worlds, and the reawakening that follows.”

Interested in seeing all the other Summer Game Fest 2022 reveals as they happen? You can do so here, with more to be revealed about Desta: The Memories Between at Netflix Geeked Week on June 10.

In other news, EA has said it isn’t putting a skeleton crew on Battlefield 2042 as it insists the game isn’t abandoned.