‘Destiny 2’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ to swap cosmetics in new crossover

Ubisoft and Bungie have announced a crossover between Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will see each series visit the other with new content and cosmetics.

For Destiny 2, the sci-fi shooter will be updated with “Assassin’s Creed-themed cosmetics,” according to a blog from Ubisoft.

Yesterday (December 1), Bungie posted a tweet revealing some of the Assassin’s Creed cosmetics coming to Destiny – you can see them below.

Prepare to take a leap of faith, Guardians. In partnership with @Ubisoft, worlds are about to collide with brand new cosmetics. 📅 Dec. 6 pic.twitter.com/Os2bmPi4mJ — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 1, 2022

Advertisement

As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, paid downloadable content (DLC) will be introduced to add a character and weapons pack for the game. The character pack adds “armor sets, swords, a scout skin and a mount skin,” while the weapons pack brings “four unique spins on Destiny’s iconic subclasses, each with their own gameplay perks and custom effects.”

For both Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the updates are planned to launch on December 6 – which is when the update for Destiny 2, patch 6.3.0, is planned for. In this blog, Bungie outlines that Destiny 2 will be briefly taken offline during the morning to implement the patch, and December 6 is the last day players will need to unlock this season’s rewards by.

As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft recently announced that the game’s post-launch updates are coming to an end on December 6 – making this Destiny 2 crossover part of Valhalla’s last update.

“On December 6, we will be releasing our final content update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, wrapping up two amazing years of post-launch support,” shared Ubisoft.

Advertisement

The game’s final update will also bring one more expansion, titled The Last Chapter. The expansion will consist of a free quest arc that “nicely ties up some of the storylines established through the game,” and offers protagonist Eivor a chance to explore “distant shores and new adventures.”

In other gaming news, The Callisto Protocol has launched to negative Steam reviews due to issues with performance.