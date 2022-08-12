‘Destiny 2’ cheat site claims it made the game more popular

Destiny 2 cheat site Aimjunkies has claimed it made the game more popular, hitting back at accusations from Bungie that it has caused “grievous harm” to the title.

In April, Destiny 2 developer Bungie had a lawsuit against Aimjunkies dismissed from court.

Bungie alleged that AimJunkies was infringing in the developer’s copyright and trademark, as well as breach of contract, “tortious interference,” and “unjust enrichment,” however a judge dismissed the copyright claims as Bungie was unable to actually prove AimJunkies had copied any work.

However, other elements of the lawsuit remained intact with the studio resubmitting the copyright infringement portion of its case a few weeks later, claiming AimJunkies “reverse-engineered and copied the software code for Destiny 2” in order to make its cheat software.

According to Torrentfreak, AimJunkies is preparing to defend itself, submitting legal documents to companies like Valve, PayPal, and Google in a bid to get information that it hopes will prove that its cheats did not cause damage to Bungie.

In an accompanying press release, AimJunkies wrote: “Bungie claims that we caused grievous harm to their game when in fact some of their most popular months of player counts and sales were during the time Aimjunkies offered their software products. We believe and intend to gather actionable proof of that and disprove another one of their wild assertions.”

“Do not believe everything you read in their filings, they continued before saying they believed Bungie think “the more shit you throw at the wall, the greater the possibility of something sticking with the court, no matter how ridiculous or absurd it is in the real world.”

AimJunkies is also requesting Destiny 2's monthly player count and sales from Valve/Steam which "could help to disprove Bungie’s argument that cheaters hurt the company" Says Bungie is "impotent" against cheaters, "even with the vast resources and technologies at their disposal" pic.twitter.com/HH4ZMjtcTC — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) August 10, 2022

“Understand cheating is not illegal and the game companies want to make it illegal because they cannot govern their own players. They are looking to the courts to do what Bungie are impotent to do on their own, even with the vast resources and technologies at their disposal. They would rather suffer death by a thousand cuts then admit this is not the way to fix the problem.”

They went on to say that they’ve “offered to work with Bungie to acquire multiple solutions to their problem.” They go on to say that firstly, they want to “implement our features in a version of their game for distribution, but their pride and bullying mentality prohibits them from thinking out the box. If they did that, would there be a market for our software?”.

In other news, it’s been reported that three individuals who created and sold cheats for Genshin Impact will serve jail time after developer HoYoverse took legal action against the trio.