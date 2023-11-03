‘Destiny 2’ developer pledges to restore “trust” after news of layoffs and delays

The developer of Destiny 2 has admitted that it has “lost a lot of [players] trust” after announcements about layoffs and a possible delay to the new expansion.

“This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history,” said Bungie in a post to its official website.

On October 30, CEO Pete Parsons confirmed that there were losses at the developer, however neither the number nor the departments were specified. Independent analysts attributed this to a wider “restructuring” at PlayStation, of which Bungie is a subsidiary.

“We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those who are at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are,” continued Bungie.

Additionally, Bloomberg published a report this week that alleged the expansion The Final Shape is going to be released in June 2024 rather than February 2024.

In this post, Bungie did not acknowledge this assertion, and shared its ambition to “make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience”.

“We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to,” it said.

As such, the 650 employees that are still supporting Destiny 2 and its future are “pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes”.

However, a more recent report from Bloomberg claimed that those who lost their jobs were only notified with “mysterious 15-minute meetings that had been placed on their calendars”.

Departments like community management and publishing that had apparently been hit in the layoffs would now be outsourced.

