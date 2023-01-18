Destiny 2 characters are mysteriously being deleted from the game, according to some players on Reddit.

As PCGamesN reports, numerous fans have claimed to have been unable to access certain characters within the multiplayer first-person shooter. It’s said that some of the affected gamers had spent significant time developing these online Guardian personas.

Taking to Reddit recently, one player said that Destiny 2 “deleted” their Warlock character following “a couple of days” of inactivity on the game.

Advertisement

“I didn’t do anything different than normal. I loaded up the game and pressed A to play. Waited for a couple of moments and got an error code then got returned to the title screen,” the post read.

“When I attempted again to get to the character screen, there was no warlock there. I still have my titan and hunter but no warlock. My warlock was my main character and the one I had all of my old weapons on which you cannot get anymore.

“I have proof of me doing a raid 2 days before on my warlock and then proof that it isn’t there anymore.”

Apparently, someone had one of their characters deleted after getting a "Contacting Destiny Servers" notice. This is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/2Kub1Yjwop — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) January 12, 2023

Elsewhere, another Reddit user said in a post that their own Warlock character was also suddenly missing. Per the player’s most recent update, they have still not recovered their character.

A third gamer on on Reddit last week claimed that their Titan character had vanished following an in-game server notice. They eventually reported a successful recovery, but the Titan then only appeared to have 200 hours of play instead of the correct 1500 hours.

Advertisement

Some fans are speculating over whether the issue could be related to Destiny 2 being shut down on Stadia today (January 18).

In response, Bungie has advised players who have characters on Stadia accounts to save them on other platforms via cross-save to prevent any possible problems.

But at least one of the gamers claimed that the Stadia cross-save could not be the issue in this case because the they don’t have a Stadia account.

Meanwhile, Destiny 2: Lightfall is due to launch on February 28. The seventh expansion pack for the title will follow on from last year’s The Witch Queen.

In a four-star review of the latter release, NME wrote: “The Witch Queen is a pinnacle of what Destiny can be. A great campaign supported by an incredible villain with side characters and quests that are equally as engaging, the latest expansion provides everything you could ask for while setting up the next three years of content.

“Not only does Witch Queen feel like a conclusion to several years of questionable design choices, it feels like a fresh start that hits all the right notes from the word go.”