‘Destiny 2’ reveals Season of the Lost featuring the return of Mara Sov

Bungie has finally revealed Destiny 2’s upcoming Season 15 – Season of the Lost. And it features the return of the Awoken queen, Mara Sov.

Destiny 2 is about to get its third major update in the game’s fourth year. Season of the Lost has, until now, been shrouded in mystery. But while we now have some idea what to expect from the upcoming Season 15, there are still plenty of questions remaining.

Most previous seasons are teased well in advance, with major reveals in the weeks before they go live. But Season of the Lot is a little different. The full reveal is coming just one hour before Season of the Lost is launched – with details of the new expansion, The Witch Queen.

This means that a lot of what we can expect remains a mystery – especially how Mara Sov is returning. But we do know a few things:

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost release date – when can I play it?

The official release date for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is August 24, 2021. It will be available at the usual weekly reset time, which is as follows:

UK: 6pm BST

Europe: 7pm CEST

East Coast US: 1pm EDT

West Coast US: 10am PDT

Destiny 2 will experience some downtime to accommodate the update – around 1 hour and 15 minutes before the weekly reset times above. Update 3.3.0 (and the Season of the Lost) will then be live once the weekly reset comes around.

As soon as you’ve downloaded the patch, you’ll be able to jump straight in. But as always, expect server issues as everyone dives headfirst into the new season.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost official reveal – when is it?

Before Season of the Lost goes live, there’s going to be an official reveal from Bungie – about one hour before the weekly reset times listed above. This will give us a much better idea of what to expect from Season 15 as well as our first look at The Witch Queen, the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion.

The official reveal will come at the following times:

UK: 5pm BST

Europe: 6pm CEST

East Coast US: Noon EDT

West Coast US: 9am PDT

At this point, we should have a much clearer idea of how Mara Sov fits into things.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost – what we know so far

Season of the Lost is shrouded in mystery, with details few and far between. We do know that this season will follow a similar launch to last year’s Season of the Arrivals which tied heavily into the Beyond Light expansion.

This time, Season of the Lost will tie into the upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen.

And while there are lots of questions about how all this will pan out, there are a few things we know are coming up…

Mara Sov is back: The Awoken queen has been missing since her ‘death’ in the original Destiny but was heavily involved with Forsaken and the Dreaming City. It’s likely that her reintroduction will play into The Witch Queen expansion. But how that happens remains to be seen.

Destiny 2 crossplay is coming: This will debut “early” in the season, allowing Destiny 2 players to team up with their friends on other platforms. Exactly when this is going to launch remains to be seen, but it’s definitely on its way in Season 15.

A new ritual quest weapon will be added – a rocket launcher with the Explosive Light perk. As per previous seasons, once unlocked there will also be quests for Crucible, Gambit and Strike themed ornaments.

BattlEye anti-cheat systems will be soft launched during Season 15, making it far more difficult for Destiny 2

As well as a bunch of new weapons and Iron banner armour, Destiny 2 is also getting some weapons changes in Season 15.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost – but we’ll find out more about what’s to come on August 24.

