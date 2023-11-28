‘Destiny 2: The Final Shape’ officially delayed to June to make the game “bigger and bolder”

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has officially been delayed after a number of reports earlier this year.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), developer Bungie confirmed that the release date for Destiny 2: The Final Shape has moved to June 4 next year, promising a “bigger and bolder vision”. New content is also in development to bridge the gap such as Destiny 2: Into The Light, which is described as a “two-month content update for all players starting in April”.

This new content is expanded upon in a blog post from Bungie itself, stating that the company has new content planned for release from February, once the currently ongoing Season of the Wish ends, until June, when the expansion launches.

Advertisement

Last month, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier reported a heavy series of layoffs at Bungie, with 8 per cent of staff reportedly cut. The same report stated that “Bungie recently delayed an upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, until June from February”, though until now Bungie has refused to comment on the matter.

Schreier also reports that Bungie’s upcoming live-service shooter, Marathon, has been pushed back to 2025, despite not previously having a set release window. All we’ve seen from Marathon is the teaser trailer which originally announced the game earlier this year.

Destiny 2: Lightfall was the latest expansion to be released for the game, which received a mixed reception, sitting at 69 on Metacritic and 71 on Opencritic.

NME‘s Andy Brown wrote that Destiny 2: Lightfall feels “borderline untenable” for new players, with Bungie needing to “try harder to welcome” new players into a world with an already ongoing story.

In other gaming news, Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate is free to keep for the next week, as long as you have a PC that can run the title.