‘Destiny 2’ delays return of ‘Trial Of Osiris’ game mode by two weeks

Bungie has announced that it is postponing the return of Destiny 2’s Trials Of Osiris game mode until the weekend of November 27.

The developer shared the news on Friday (November 13), the intended day of release, explaining that the delay was due to a “recently discovered issue”. It did not clarify further. The game mode is now scheduled to arrive next weekend.

Destiny 2‘s senior community manager dmg04 offered some insight into the delay, saying: “Hate to see it, but this was necessary. A bug was identified that would negatively impact the competitive experience. As such, we’ve decided to push the first Trials weekend back to Nov 27.”

Hate to see it, but this was necessary. A bug was identified that would negatively impact the competitive experience. As such, we've decided to push the first Trials weekend back to Nov 27. You'll get your hands on some ADEPT weapons soon. First thing's first: Raid. https://t.co/DQLcfq4snh — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) November 13, 2020

Players are speculating that the “recently discovered issue” is a bug that allows Warlocks to use their Statis Super abilities infinitely. Bungie has not yet implemented a fix.

While the return of Trials Of Osiris has been pushed back, the game’s first raid since the launch of the Beyond Light expansion has not been affected.

The Trials Of Osiris game mode debuted in 2015 in the original Destiny game, and has since become a fan favourite. The mode pits two teams of three players against one another, without the ability to respawn. However, players can revive fallen teammates for a certain period of time, and the first team to win five rounds wins the match.

Destiny 2 and its new expansion Beyond Light are currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with next-gen versions for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to arrive on December 8.