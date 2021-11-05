‘Destiny 2’ Trials of Osiris returning to card-based matchmaking

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will no longer use win-based matchmaking in its competitive PVP mode, Trials of Osiris.

A recent change to Trials of Osiris switched the competitive mode to use win-based matchmaking instead of the previous card-based system which had been in place since the game’s launch.

Now, Bungie has revealed it’s reverting back to the former system following negative player feedback and some interesting data.

“Last weekend, we tried out some changes to matchmaking in Trials of Osiris,” they revealed in an official statement. “We shifted to a system that put some focus on overall wins, pushing players into different buckets depending on how much they had played (and won) on a given weekend.”

“While we are incredibly happy with the amount of data we were able to collect, this matchmaking system did not meet the goals that we had established last Thursday.”

Essentially, the new win-based system seems to have caused a dip in playtime – overall games played was down by around 33 per cent.

The new system used win-based matchmaking to pair players with others who had the same number of wins – but this ignored losses. For example, a player who won three games, then lost one and won another four could be paired up against someone on a seven win streak.

“While there are some positives, most of the data is either negative or neutral,” confirmed Bungie. “Combined with the feedback on social media channels, this has fuelled our decision to move back to purely card-based matchmaking with a Flawless pool for the foreseeable future.”

For the time being, Trials of Osiris will revert to its card-based matchmaking system, tracking wins on a card picked up from Saint-14.

