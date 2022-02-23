‘Destiny 2: Vow Of The Disciple’ raid gets a release date

Bungie has announced the release date for the newest Destiny 2 raid, with Vow Of The Disciple launching on March 5, 2022.

A press release from Bungie contains a brief description of the raid, which reads: “Among the swamps of Savathûn’s Throne World lies a sunken Pyramid. Guardians will gather their fireteam and confront the ancient danger that lies within.”

Apart from that though, the studio hasn’t released many other details about Vow Of The Disciple.

Advertisement

The new raid launches on Saturday, March 5 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, marking the start of the World First race. 1550 is the minimum recommended level to take part on the raid.

The new raid comes after the Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2 which released yesterday (February 22).

According to production lead Katherine Walker, it’s “probably the most ambitious campaign we’ve made in a very long time.”

​​“Witch Queen is very much the culmination of the last six to seven years of just Destiny all together, and really this is starting the road to the final showdown,” added assistant game director Robbie Stevens earlier this month before revealing that “we’ve got more Destiny coming this year than any other year before. It’s one of the most ambitious releases we’ve ever put together and the team is firing on all cylinders.”

Advertisement

In January, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it will be buying Bungie Inc for £2.6 billion.

“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Soon after the announcement, it was confirmed by CEO Jim Ryan that Destiny 2 would remain a multiplatform title.