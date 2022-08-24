‘Destiny 2’ won’t lock away expansions from players going forward

During the recent Destiny 2 showcase, it was revealed that developer Bungie would no longer be vaulting old content or making it inaccessible for players.

It was stated during the showcase that the team isn’t planning to “sunset any more expansions. We want the Destiny universe to grow, and we’re going to continue to do everything that we can behind the scenes to keep that possible within our game engine.”

In other words, vaulted content meant that old paid expansions were made unavailable after a certain amount of time, with the most recent instance of this being the Forsaken expansion back in February. This was met with criticism, as it essentially put an artificial timer on how long players had access to the game’s additional paid content.

It was also announced during the showcase that Destiny 2 would be making a cameo in Fortnite, with brand new skins alongside a multiplayer map based on the game. The highlight of the showcase came in regards to news about the upcoming Lightfall expansion, which will be releasing February 28, 2023. It will be the game’s fifth expansion overall, releasing just over a year after The Witch Queen.

Despite PlayStation’s recent acquisition of the studio for a staggering £2.6billion ($3.6billion), Destiny 2 will remain a multiplatform game moving forward, with Bungie still acting as an independent studio.

NME awarded The Witch Queen with a strong four out of five stars rating, describing it as being “a pinnacle of what Destiny can be”, with the expansion being a “great campaign supported by an incredible villain with side characters and quests that are equally as engaging”.

