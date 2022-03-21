‘Destiny’ fan video takedowns are not “at the request of Bungie”

Fans of Destiny are having their videos taken down from YouTube due to copyright claims, but these requests aren’t coming from the developer, Bungie – and some videos from the creator itself are also being removed.

In a statement on Twitter (thanks, Eurogamer), Bungie explained: “We’re aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and we’re actively investigating. This includes content on our own Bungie channels. These actions are not being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates.”

Replying to Bungie on Twitter, industry lawyer Richard Hoeg asked the question: “Did you or did you not authorise and/or instruct a third party to police copyright infringement on one or more platforms?”

Hoeg also replied to Bungie, adding: “And can you respond to the fact that your contract terms make content creators especially vulnerable to this kind of action? Looking to hear more on that topic as well.”

On the developer’s intellectual property & trademarks page, right at the top it says:

“Bungie strongly supports the efforts of our community to produce non-commercial content using video images, footage, music, sounds, dialogue, or other assets from our games, subject to a few conditions.”

“These creations can be freely shared with other players in places like the Bungie creations page or your own personal channels. Bungie also generally approves streaming or commentary through approved platforms like Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook.”

The developer hasn’t updated anyone on the situation since the weekend, so for now, it’s just a waiting game to find out why this is happening, and what the developer plans to do to stop it.

