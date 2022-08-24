Developer Hideo Kojima is launching new podcast next month

Acclaimed game developer Hideo Kojima announced a brand new podcast at 2022’s Gamescom Opening Night Live Event, and it’s launching next month.

READ MORE: Not all games have to chase trends and satisfy everyone to be successful

The podcast, which is titled Brain Structure, is releasing its first episode on September 8 exclusively on audio streaming platform Spotify, and will be available in both English and Japanese.

Kojima states that it will “include very special guests from various fields”, including Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley who will regularly feature in an “entertainment industry news section”. Episodes will be released weekly at 1PM BST / 9PM JST. As of the time of publication, there is no word on who the guests will be aside from Keighley.

Advertisement

Hideo Kojima is perhaps most well known for the genre-defining stealth series Metal Gear, but he is also known for works such as Snatcher, Policenauts, and most recently Death Stranding amongst other things. Currently, he is working on a new project with Microsoft that will utilise cloud technology, and is described as “a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before.”

Additionally, Death Stranding’s lead actor Norman Reedus let slip in an interview back in May that a sequel was in the works, claiming “we just started the second one.” Death Stranding is only available on PlayStation platforms and PC, however it was also recently added to the PC Game Pass subscription service.

NME awarded the Director’s Cut re-release of the game with a five-star rating, stating that it was the “best way to play an absolute masterpiece”, explaining that “Some of the systemic chaff has been cut out to maintain the atmosphere while making your adventure a little less punishing, and, as a result, it feels far more accessible than it was at launch.”

In other news, the recent trailer for soulslike Lies Of P revealed a 2023 release, and that the game would be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.