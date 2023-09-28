Developer of cancelled ‘Rebel Moon’ game sues Netflix

Evil Genius Games has taken legal action against Netflix regarding the “wrongful termination” of a contract to create a tabletop role-playing game set in the world of Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon is the upcoming sci-fi film from director Zack Snyder, slated for a release on Netflix on December 22, 2023, with a limited theatrical release in the works.

Filed in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California today (September 28), the lawsuit alleged that Evil Genius Games and Netflix agreed to release the game to tie in with the film’s release date.

This was supposedly signed in March of this year and the developer paid the streaming service for the license for the film. Profits were to be shared between the two parties and Evil Genius Games claimed that it shifted its focus from other ventures to work on the tabletop role-playing game.

“In addition to Rebel Moon themed sequels, television shows, graphic novels, and other potential content and merchandise, Mr. Snyder expressly requested that there be a Rebel Moon based TTRPG,” read the suit.

“To Mr. Snyder, a TTRPG was critical to the development of the entire Rebel Moon universe since it would provide content for future Rebel Moon derivatives.”

To this end, Evil Genius Games apparently developed a 228-page world bible for the game, a 430-page player’s guide and a 337-page game master’s guide.

However, Netflix accused the developer of “breaching the Agreement’s confidentiality provisions – ‘and Netflix’s trust’ – by allegedly releasing confidential Rebel Moon content at a trade show and then disclosing unapproved artwork for the Rebel Moon game to retailers”.

It terminated the agreement in May 2023 and, in so doing, asserted ownership of Evil Genius Games’ intellectual property. However, the suit stated that two Netflix employees were the ones who showed off sample artwork from the developer’s initial pitch to the retailers at the trade show.

Evil Genius Games is seeking a jury trial for alleged breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and declaratory relief.

When contacted by NME, Netflix declined to comment.

