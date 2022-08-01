Developers could pay over £71,000 to show their game at Gamescom Opening Night Live

The price developers and publishers have to pay to get a spot during the Opening Night Live stream at Gamescom 2022 have been revealed.

Publishers and developers at Gamescom can pay for a spot between 30 and 120 seconds at Opening Night Live on August 23, with startmenu editor-in-chief Lex Luddy highlighting how the organisers of the event have the price points publicly available here.

Here’s how much it costs to get a game shown off during Opening Night Live:

30 seconds: €85,000 (approximately £71,000)

60 seconds: €125,000 (approximately £104,000)

90 seconds: €165,000 (approximately £138,000)

120 seconds: €210,000 (£175,000)

A lot people ask what it takes for a game to get into an E3, Game Awards or similar Livestream and while this isn't one-to-one Gamescom literally have that info on a public webpage.https://t.co/waPcHPVDNs pic.twitter.com/direYDwyuy — lex luddy (@BasicalliLexi) July 28, 2022

For developers and publishers to qualify for a spot at Gamescom Opening Night Live, they also need to be exhibitors onsite, meaning the overall cost will be higher for travel, expenses, and actually having a presence at the event.

Sources close to NME have added that any leaked game is pulled from the show, meaning planned surprise reveals and announcements are removed if they spread across the internet beforehand.

The price for games to be shown on stage at events like E3 and The Game Awards are notoriously more secretive, although Gamescom’s public noting of price may give an indication as to what it takes for games to be shown at other showcases.

Gamescom is set to run in Cologne, Germany between August 24 and 28 later this month, with both in-person and online elements to the show.

Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and show off more than 30 highly anticipated games ahead of the show itself. Keighley is also the host of the annual The Game Awards event and showcase.

