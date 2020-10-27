Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on the Xbox Series S, Capcom has confirmed.

The game is intended to usher the new Xbox Series consoles in as a launch title, boasting an array of new technical advancements such as 120 frames per second, enhanced audio, and reduced loading times, however, the Xbox Series S version will lack ray tracing effects.

In a statement from the company, it explained that “both [Xbox Series] consoles deliver amazing next generation speed and performance, and while we are scratching the surface of what they can do our teams are eager to continue exploring the full capabilities of Xbox Series X|S in the future.”

This means that “while ray tracing will be available as a downloadable title update on Xbox Series X, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on the Xbox Series S.”

Read the company’s full statement below:

An update on ray tracing for #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/OCRcGRw5bl — Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (@DevilMayCry) October 27, 2020

It was previously reported that the Xbox Series S would not be able to run Xbox One X enhanced titles, and would instead run the Xbox One S version of games. Microsoft later came forward and confirmed it to be true, but will still boast improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and auto HDR.

Quantic Dream CEO, David Cage, recently came forward and said that the Xbox Series S “is confusing for developers”. He also added that “there is a strong chance that most developers will focus on the lower-end version to avoid doing two different versions.”

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and the Xbox Series S both launch on November 12.