Devolver acquires ‘Gunbrella’ developer Doinksoft

Devolver Digital has acquired Doinksoft, the developer behind Gunbrella and Gato Roboto.

The acquisition was announced through Devolver’s Twitter account last night (April 3), though the purchase’s financial details have not been disclosed.

“Today is a historic moment,” shared the publisher. “We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at Doinksoft will be joining team Devolver!”

Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @doinksoft will be joining Team Devolver! pic.twitter.com/16wP3iH6Ab — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 3, 2023

Doinksoft confirmed the news with its own announcement video, which stated “there is no ‘I’ in ‘indie'” and clarified “Doinksoft is now Devolver’s problem”.

an independent game studio

a boutique adult diaper store

a Devolver studio pic.twitter.com/vSTmUqckY9 — doinksoft (@doinksoft) April 3, 2023

Since its founding in 2009, Devolver has published the likes of Hotline Miami, Serious Sam, Shadow Warrior, and Card Shark.

Meanwhile, Doinksoft launched its first game in 2020 — debuting with its Devolver-published side-scroller Gato Roboto.

Prior to the acquisition, Devolver had already been named as the publisher for Doinksoft’s next game, Gunbrella.

Described as a “noir-punk action-adventure” on the game’s Steam page, Gunbrella is set to launch later this year and will let players “take the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella: a firearm that doubles as an umbrella”.

The 2D side-scroller will explore “the inner workings of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cutlists [sic], and the fallout of corporate exploitation”.

“Explore various locations from a small town menaced by cult kidnappings, to a junkyard-turned-fortress ruled by a trash gang, and maybe even the mythical city of Avalon, where it’s rumoured that you can still see the sky,” continues the Steam page.

Gunbrella was featured during last year’s November Day Of The Devs stream, with a new video revealing how players will use the weaponised umbrella.

Last week, Devolver published Terra Nil, a strategy game that tasks players with restoring nature to a “barren wasteland”.

NME gave Terra Nil four stars out of five in our review, praising the game as “short, sweet and consistently imaginative”.

