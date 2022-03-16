Devolver Digital founder’s new publisher to show games can be “powerful medicine”

Devolver Digital’s co-founder Mike Wilson has launched a new company that will specialise in “medically therapeutic” titles.

Working with Ryan Douglas, founder and former CEO of international medical device company Nextern, DeepWell Digital Therapeutics is dedicated to “creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance, and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions.”

Following “months of development, research and recruiting” the pair have announced their new project with an introductory video.

According to Wilson, “DeepWell is a company that’s going to help a lot of people feel better in their bodies, their minds, and we’re going to do it with video games.”

“They’re not even gonna know it’s coming, because they’re just going to be having fun,” he added.

“With our team of world-class developers at the helm, backed up by cutting-edge science and medical professionals, we’re building and repurposing games that look like, feel like, and play like pure entertainment, but that come imbued with potent digital therapeutics that align with our hardwired, neurological reward mechanisms,” said Douglas.

That’s backed up by claims from Wilson who’s said that “engaging gameplay” is the most important thing to the company. “Without engagement, there is no treatment potential for any therapy.”

“Our medium is often harshly judged for its perceived negative impacts on the mind and body,” Wilson said in an accompanying statement. “But the scientists who study video games, as well as the developers that build them at the highest levels, already know that the opposite is true.

“DeepWell is bringing entertainment and medical science together to build upon the proven fact that video games can be good for you, and, thanks to global digital distribution, they’re an important tool to make treatment affordable and accessible.

“Soon, some of the best video games in the world will be recognized for what they are – powerful medicine – and game designers will be shaping a new discipline with the potential to reach the biggest audience on the planet.”

