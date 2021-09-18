‘Diablo 2’ dev says fans should “do what they feel is right” over buying remake

While Diablo 2: Resurrected launches next week, a leading developer on the title has told fans to “do what they feel is right” when deciding whether to purchase the game or leave it due to Activision Blizzard‘s ongoing lawsuit.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

Rob Gallerani – Design Director at Vicarious Visions, the Activision-owned studio handling the upcoming Diablo 2 remake – has spoken to Axios (spotted by VCG) about the “very troubling” issues surrounding Activision Blizzard and how it has affected Diablo 2.

Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit over allegations of “constant sexual harassment” and a “frat boy workplace culture”, though Vicarious Visions was not mentioned in the suit.

Advertisement

Addressing fans who are reluctant to support Activision Blizzard by purchasing Diablo 2: Resurrected, Gallerani has advised that people “do what they feel is right”. He adds that Vicarious Visions “really wanted to support our colleagues and our co-workers” upon hearing of an allegedly toxic culture at Activision-Blizzard.

To do so, management at Vicarious Visions reached out to employees at the studio to ask what could be done better. Gallerani stated that while they heard “a lot of really positive things” from feedback, it was crucial that “we always need to keep asking” if there’s anything that can be improved.

Vicarious Visions also launched a “scrub” of Diablo 2: Resurrected to make sure there were no controversial or problematic references within, as Blizzard has similarly cut juvenile sex jokes – and the names of three developers who left the company in August – from World Of Warcraft.

While the scrub itself did not pick up any issues, wider changes within Diablo 2: Resurrected mean that Amazon warriors within the game will launch with a less sexualized look.

Advertisement

In other news, a new data pack has added The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse to Minecraft.