‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ 2.4 update will add Ladder, first class changes in a decade

Diablo 2: Resurrected has announced the details of its next update, which will bring with it Ladder and the first class changes in over a decade.

The 2.4 update is due next year and the patch will finally introduce Ladder, a competitive closed realm multiplayer mode.

In the patch notes, Diablo 2: Resurrected developers explain that “when we first started, our priority for Ladder Rank play has always been for this mode to be a smooth experience. The competitive nature surrounding this feature demands stability, as players race towards 99. Our teams have continued to invest time in making the game experience and performance smoother for everyone.”

Ladder will have 4 different modes:

Standard: The casual version of Ladder play that encompasses playing with four acts.

Hardcore: The hardcore (only 1 life) version of Ladder play that encompasses playing with four acts.

Standard Expansion: The casual version of Ladder play that encompasses playing five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content.

Hardcore Expansion: The hardcore (only 1 life) version of Ladder play that encompasses playing five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content.

Sanctuary has been updated. Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.3 is now live. pic.twitter.com/nrz2Txgh8I — Diablo (@Diablo) December 2, 2021

According to devs, “players that participate in the Ladder system have the chance to unlock a host of unique upgraded Rune Words,” though details of that are still to be announced.

“At the end of a Ladder season, Ladder characters will be moved into a ‘non-Ladder’ version of the game. Then at the beginning of the next Ladder season, players will make a new character and start all over again to earn new rewards.”

The timeframe for each Ladder season is yet to be confirmed, with developers “monitoring our community’s opinion and preference on this front.”

Elsewhere in 2.4, Diablo 2: Resurrected developers are set to introduce the first class changes since Patch 1.13c, which was released on March 23, 2010.

“Eleven years later, we’re making new changes to expand, build diversity, and retain class fantasy and specialty. These goals are crucial. We’re reviewing underused skills, assessing casting delays, making tooltip quality-of-life changes, and more to fulfil these goals,” say devs.

“We want to empower players to be creative with the builds they want to play, but we don’t want to ‘reinvent the wheel’ and steer classes from their core purposes,” explain the devs, however the specific details of what these changes will entail, are yet to be confirmed.

Tomorrow (December 16) at 7pm GMT, Community Content Creator, MrLlamaSC, and Studio Design Director, Robert Gallerani are taking part in a livestream presentation and Q+A on Twitch about the 2.4 update, which can be viewed here.

