‘Diablo 4’ is coming to Steam this month

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo 4 is coming to Steam after being exclusive to its own Battle.net platform for PC.

With support for achievements, cross-platform play and friends lists, Diablo 4 will arrive on Steam on October 17, at the same time as the new Season Of Blood. To play, Steam players will require an existing Battle.net account in order to link the two platforms together.

As for Season Of Blood, the update will add a new questline that tasks players with saving the world of Sanctuary from a cult of vampires. Five new endgame bosses with the ability to target specific Unique and Uber Unique items as a drop and vampiric powers are on offer too.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, seasons lead artist Andy Lomerson shared that the next season will “embrace” Diablo 4’s status as the series’ darkest game, and will feature some incredibly gory environmental design.

Meanwhile, associate game designer Antonio Watson shared that aside from new additions, Season Of Blood will bring major changes to content already in Diablo 4.

“Players will navigate through a world filled with supernatural abilities, ensuring the safety of Sanctuary by combating a vampire threat and a formidable vampire lord, with the ultimate goal of restoring balance,” said Blizzard Entertainment back in August.

Diablo 4 is one of NME‘s top-rated games of the year, praising it as a riotous return to form after more than decade without a new Diablo game. “Gratuitous slaughter has been Diablo’s motif since it debuted in 1997, and it’s something Diablo 4 revels in,” said NME in its four-star review.

In other gaming news, Scottish and Irish Final Fantasy fans have shared their disappointment in Square Enix’s official pronunciation for Cait Sith, calling it “objectively wrong” and “offensive”.