Blizzard head reveals ‘Diablo 4’ launch times

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra has confirmed the launch times for its upcoming action role-playing game (ARPG) Diablo 4.

In a tweet published yesterday (April 5), Ybarra outlined the exact time fans across the world will be able to jump into Diablo 4 when it launches in June.

Ybarra confirmed that while the full game launches on June 6, anyone who pre-orders the Deluxe or Ultimate version of Diablo 4 will be able to jump in from June 1 in America, and June 2 elsewhere.

The Blizzard president explained that early access will kick off on June 1, 4PM PT. For other regions that translates to June 2, with the game launching at 12AM BST / 1AM CEST / 8AM KST.

Diablo 4‘s full launch shares the same times, albeit with different dates — regular editions will be able to play from 4PM PT on June 5, which is June 6 (12 AM BST / 8AM KST) elsewhere.

Last month, players got their hands on Diablo 4 for the first time with two open beta weekends. While both weekends’ opening nights were fraught with technical issues, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson recently told NME that those problems will make the game’s June launch smoother.

“The word beta nowadays has kind of been misconstrued, where people start calling things beta that’s [actually] a marketing beta, and it’s just another term for a demo,” said Fergusson. “That’s not our case at all. Our beta is actually us testing our technology – especially on the server side.”

“Sometimes as a player it can be a little frustrating, but they have to recognise that they’re helping us make the actual launch of the game that much better.”

In the same interview, Fergusson shared that classes in Diablo 4 shouldn’t always feel equally balanced to play.

Last week, Blizzard shared some gory stats that revealed how players had lived (and died) in Diablo 4‘s betas.