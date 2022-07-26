‘Diablo 4’ manager shuts down rumour of upcoming beta

Fans who believed that a public Diablo 4 beta was imminent due to a Battle.net client update have been let down, as Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has said it’s for internal testing only.

Earlier in the month, it was rumoured that a Diablo 4 beta would be imminent, after it appeared on Blizzard‘s Battle.net client.

Taking to Twitter (via Dexerto), Fergusson shared that while he’s “loving all the energy and excitement about a Diablo 4 beta showing up on Battle.net,” it’s for “an internal only test.”

“Sorry! We will have more public testing in the future as we continue down the path to shipping in 2023,” added Fergusson.

Beyond launching in 2023, Diablo 4‘s exact release date – and specific beta information – is still up in the air following a development cycle plagued by delays and resignations linked to a harassment lawsuit aimed at Activision Blizzard.

However, Blizzard has recently been more open about what fans can expect from Diablo 4. During June’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event, Blizzard shared a first look at the Necromancer – the game’s final playable class.

Blizzard showcased the Necromancer’s abilities in a gory trailer, which also confirmed that the Necromancer’s signature Corpse Explosion ability will also return.

In a follow-up post, Blizzard revealed that Necromancers will be able to customise their armies and will be the only class that can wield scythes.

Earlier in the year, Blizzard also touched on what the world of Diablo 4 will entail. This includes “five distinct regions and hundreds of dungeons,” which will be set in “a darker and more grounded interpretation than earlier instalments.”

