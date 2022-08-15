‘Diablo 4’ might have microtransactions according to player survey

A recent survey sent out to players by Activision Blizzard suggests that Diablo 4 may include microtransactions.

The apparent survey was posted to the Diablo 4 subreddit in German but was helpfully translated to English by user BellasaurusRawr, and it is mainly focused on pricing (via PCGamesN).

The survey includes mentions of different types of microtransactions that may appear in the final product. It features some basic Diablo 4 assets as well and explains which version of the game will come with extra content, while also asking fans what they’re most likely to purchase.

Advertisement

For example, the optional bundles mainly consist of character armour, some of which are pictured in the survey, as well as a variety of different horse mounts – a first for the series, and extra cosmetics like back ornaments.

The design descriptions for the character armour explain that players will receive a total of five skins, one for each Diablo 4 class.

There’s also the mention of a battle pass with “premium rewards for playing,” but these will only be “cosmetic,” as well as an Early Access period for purchasing specific bundles which will give consumers seven days to play before release, or two days depending on the version.

An in-game currency called Platinum is included too, which will be used for purchasing cosmetic items from the in-game store. Everything featured in the survey is likely to be subject to change before the official launch of Diablo 4, and will mainly be used by Blizzard to determine consumer interest.

Diablo 4 is set to release in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

In other news, eight fire engines were called to Nintendo‘s headquarters in Kyoto, Japan after a small fire broke out inside the building.