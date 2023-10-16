‘Diablo 4’ trailer deleted by Blizzard after fans point out multiple mistakes

Blizzard Entertainment has silently deleted a teaser trailer for Diablo 4 Season Of Blood after fans found a number of errors in it.

READ MORE: Here are some of the best upcoming games we saw at Gamescom 2023

Season Of Blood is scheduled to roll out tomorrow (October 17) and contains a slew of changes in response to fan feedback on the current state of the game. One of these is the way that experience points are now multiplicative with the seasonal blessing.

However, YouTuber Raxxanterax showed that the calculations that Blizzard Entertainment used to exemplify the difference before and after Season Of Blood are actually not correct. Check it out below:

Advertisement

They also made the point that Diablo 4‘s “improved” mount speed looks almost identical to the previous version of the mount.

The footage showed the horse galloping across Sanctuary, but because the camera stayed moving at the same speed as the horse, it created the effect that the two horses were travelling at the same speed.

Lastly, the developer appeared to mix up the new and old map layouts in the trailer, incorrectly marking the Season Of The Malignant map as the new one and Season Of Blood map as the old one.

Though they were laughing at the mistakes, Raxxanterax qualified that everything that they and fellow fans pointed out were intended to be “constructive feedback” for Diablo 4.

Advertisement

“God damn it, this video is something else,” they said between laughs. The original trailer that Blizzard Entertainment shared has since been deleted from X (fka Twitter) without any acknowledgement from the developer.

Season Of Blood is one vehicle with which Diablo 4 will improve through a “five point strategy” – these are “update elemental resistances”, “make uniques more exciting and impactful”, “class improvements to address commonly talked about issues”, “update damage buckets” and making sure players feel like they are more powerful than before.

In other gaming news, Alan Wake 2 will receive “pretty significant” additions through free downloadable content, to be revealed after the game’s release.