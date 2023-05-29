‘Diablo 4’ will commemorate 1000 players who hit level 100 first

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new Diablo 4 race event that will immortalise 1000 players who hit level 100 first, but some players aren’t happy.

The race is set to begin on June 1 and invites players to “cheat death” and become one of the first of 1000 players to hit the level 100 cap first. For completing the task, these players will have their username “immortalised on a statue of Lilith.”

The Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed that “playtime is up” for those who get to play the game early, like reviewers, and confirmed that their characters and progress will be deleted (via GamesRadar).

Can we talk about those same creators competing in the "race" event you guys annoucend? This gives a extreme unfair advantage. This is not a new season. setting a president of unfair advantages is not a good look — The Saga (@TheSagaYoutube) May 26, 2023

However, some players are sharing their worries over on the Diablo 4 subreddit and Twitter, saying that some players will have an “extreme unfair advantage” despite having the data deleted. One fan said that the players “who already know[s] everything about bosses, acts and how to gear and level will have an advantage over [a] player who never done it”.

In response, Ferguson asked, “how does deleting all their progress and making them start at the same time as everyone else give them an unfair advantage?” Some players on the subreddit are asking Blizzard to make pre-release players ineligible for the race, but the studio has yet to comment.

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Game director Joe Shely recently shared some insight on the upcoming game and its antagonist, Lilith. Shely explained that he thinks of Lilith as Diablo‘s Darth Vader.

“She’s not a moustache-twirling villain, right?” he said. “We wanted Lilith to have motivations where you could have that sort of Star Wars conversation where people talk about the character and say stuff like ‘Vader’s right, there should be order, there would be far less death.'”

