‘Diablo 4”s Lilith is coming to ‘Call Of Duty’

Season 6 of Call Of Duty: Warzone features The Haunting, which will link to Diablo 4 through game modes and new playable Operators.

As the last season to go live ahead of the launch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Activision will offer the Warzone community a whole lot of Halloween-themed content in its Season 6 schedule.

Operation Nightmare will be set during the night at Al Mazrah, pitting players against eldritch anomalies emerging from hot spots. Then, Vondead is expectedly set in Vondel under a blood moon that has unleashed a zombie outbreak.

Advertisement

While the former mode will reward players with exclusive bonuses based on eliminations of most wanted targets, the latter mode is tied to the Butcher of Diablo 4 as the enemy siphons power from demonic altars across the map.

This year, players are still not safe from randomised jump scares that might trigger when looting in Al Mazrah or Vondead. There are also unique items like the bloodseeker grenade that allows enemies to be tracked with thermal imaging.

Moreover, Zombies Royale will a return with a twist in the tale. Fallen players will not go to the Gulag and will resurrect as zombies, granting them abilities to hunt down their former allies. Alternatively, they can collect special syringes to cure their infection and become a human again.

All spectators of the match will also rise again as zombies as the game goes on, and Activision advised that players should try out a squad of both living and undead players to experiment with winning strategies.

Lastly, the new Operators in Season 6 are Al Simmons, Alucard Ash Williams, Inarius, Lilith, Skeletor, Spawn and V4L3RIA. Inarius and Lilith cross over from Diablo 4, whereas comic book character Al Simmons gets a “Burned Spawn” skin to symbolise his transformation into the villain.

Advertisement

Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s Season 6 will launch on September 27 with The Haunting starting on October 17.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft revealed that Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is in development and will be helmed by the previous two titles’ creative director.