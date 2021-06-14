‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ will launch on PC, Switch and consoles this September

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official release date for the much-anticipated Diablo II: Resurrected.

Resurrected, which is a remastered version of the 2000 hack-and-slash classic Diablo II, will be available from September 23 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

In addition, Blizzard is also set to launch an open beta for Resurrected’s multiplayer in August, which will be available to players who pre-order the game. The beta will be available on “supporting platforms”, although specifics have yet to be unveiled, and will feature only five of the game’s seven classes – namely Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorceress and Druid.

Blizzard Entertainment first announced Diablo II: Resurrected earlier this year during the first day of the all-digital BlizzConline event. The remaster will retain the original’s gameplay and storyline, but will feature enhanced graphics, including Ultra High Definition 4K (2160p) support on PC.

The remaster will also trade the original game’s 2D sprite-based graphics for “full 3D physically-based rendering, dynamic lighting, revamped animations and spell effects”, according to a press release.

In other Diablo news, Blizzard Entertainment recently released details of Diablo III‘s upcoming Season 24 loot drops. Public testing on Diablo III: Season 24 will kick off on June 17 lasting for two weeks.