‘Diablo Immortal’ bug is causing randomly reduced XP rewards

A bug in Diablo Immortal is causing randomly reduced XP rewards.

The bug reduces XP earned from slaying enemies at random, making the grind for players more frustrating. The more dedicated fans have tried to calculate what their exact XP losses are.

One Reddit user, staplepies, posted: “We don’t fully understand why or when it will happen. It seems to vary in frequency/impact from zone to zone, and possibly based on the time of day, but we’ve yet to be able to discern any reliable pattern or cause.” They continue to state that “overall, it can cause a double-digit percent reduction in XP – sometimes seemingly as much as ~50 per cent.”

Staplepies continued to share some comparison screenshots from the Shassar Oasis area of the game, and claimed that “the bug happens everywhere I’ve tested to some degree.” The post continues to extensively detail each of the enemies in the area, their usual EXP rates, and some of the varying rates that have been appearing recently. Staplepies also goes on to hypothesise some of the potential causes, trying to get to the root of what could be causing the issue.

Some of the potential factors that have been “ruled out” include party sizes, distance from party members, as well as summons, buffs and abilities. The post closes with requests for any alternative theories as to what could be causing it, and to help bring the issue to Blizzard’s attention.

Recently in July, another XP bug was reported for the game, only it was related to Battle Pass levelling causing players to lose out on notable progression.

In other news, Nightingale has been delayed until 2023 to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. Additionally, Metal Slug Tactics has also been delayed, and is now releasing in 2023.