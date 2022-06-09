‘Diablo Immortal’ is Blizzard’s lowest rated game on Metacritic

Diablo Immortal has become Blizzard Entertainment‘s worst-reviewed game on Metacritic with a user score of 0.5 out of ten.

According to the current user reviews on Metacritic of the free-to-play game, it has the label of “overwhelming dislike” and has over 3,120 negative reviews. This is based on 3,265 total user reviews as of writing (via, VGC).

Diablo Immortal isn’t the only Blizzard game with a low user rating. The 2021 re-release of World Of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade also received a 0.5 user score, which received player backlash for its inclusion of microtransactions.

However, the recently released Diablo title has a higher percentage of negative reviews compared to The Burning Crusade and has many more reviews from players.

Diablo Immortal launched on June 2 for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on PC as an Open Beta. Following its release, it received criticism for its microtransactions and it was recently calculated that gearing out a character’s stats completely would cost players £87,568.

The main issues with the microtransactions stem from Legendary Gems, a premium in-game currency which is used to upgrade stats. These gems can only be found in Legendary Crests, which are paid loot boxes in the game.

A player on Reddit also claimed that unlocking a character’s final resonating bonus will cost players between £39,831 and £47,797 in real money.

In NME‘s review of Diablo Immortal, Jen Allen said: “A five-minute session can soon turn into an hour or more, with constant gratification keeping you hooked for a number of hours. The end game may turn prohibitively expensive for the perfectionist player but for everyone else, simply enjoy the experience in the meantime.”

In other news, Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 will reset players’ progression when it releases later this year.