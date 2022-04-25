‘Diablo Immortal’ launches this June on both PC and mobile

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2 for both PC and mobile devices.

During a live stream today (April 25), Diablo Immortal‘s game director, Wyatt Cheng, and senior manager of community development, Adam Fletcher, revealed the long-awaited release date for the free-to-play MMO action RPG.

Cheng debuted a brand new trailer featuring gameplay from all six classes, including the Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard, as well as footage of some of the many maps, monsters, and boss fights players will encounter across the game.

During the trailer, it was also revealed that Diablo Immortal – although built for iOS and Android – will feature full cross-play and cross-progression on PC. Those interested can also pre-register for the game now ahead of its launch, with Blizzard confirming it already has over 30million pre-registered players.

“Diablo Immortal coming to PC along with mobile is huge,” Fletcher said during the Q&A section of the broadcast, “and I know the community is going to have a ton of questions to ask related to this.”

On this topic, Cheng said that it’s always been the Blizzard’s goal to make a AAA Diablo game that can reach as many players as possible, so it decided to also bring the game to PC. “Diablo Immortal is not only our first game built from the ground up for mobile, it’s also our biggest and most ambitious Diablo game to date.”

“As we started to explore how we were going to reach new players and bring new players into the Blizzard family, we knew that if our goal is to truly reach as many players as possible, we should be on PC as well.”

According to Cheng, the game “plays great on PC” and will feature controller support, following closed beta feedback from players.

