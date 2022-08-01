‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP

A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game.

YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable to gain access to any PvP games.

They said that they spent between “48 to 72 hours” queueing for a battlegrounds match, but every attempt to do so resulted in them being unable to find a game (via PCGamesN).

In a recent YouTube video, the streamer explained they are considering attempting a refund of their total spending or calling in lawyers to help with the situation.

“I can’t do things that I spent money on this character to do, and I have no time frame of when things are going to actually be fixed, or even know if things are going to be fixed because I am the only player in the entire world with this problem,” they said.

Jtisallbusiness said that they have tried contracting Blizzard through the official forums and on Twitter, but only received a reply saying it was “aware of the issue.”

The content creator and their clan also recently won the Rite of Exile battle on their server and are being repeatedly prompted to “prepare to defend their reign” by playing battlegrounds, but jtisallbusiness is unable to do so.

Their clan is also expected to defend its reign on their server, but when jtisallbusiness travels to the Rite of Exile entrance to register the clan, they can’t join or schedule a PvP match. If their clan can’t be registered in time for the Rite of Exile, their rivals will face NPCs instead – meaning jtisallbusiness and his clan could possible lose the crown.

Jtisallbusiness is also unable to leave the clan or pass leadership over to another member. They speculate that of the clan’s 300 members, around 30 and 40 have spent roughly £814 ($1,000) upgrading their characters.

In other news, Terraria‘s highly-anticipated 1.4.4 update is apparently “extremely close” to the end of development.