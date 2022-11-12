‘Diablo Immortal’ players “insulted” with server bug compensation

Diablo Immortal players aren’t pleased with Blizzard‘s compensation that was offered following a bug that dissolved players’ clans.

After Diablo Immortal‘s server merges were finally released after being long-requested, players came across some bugs and one in particular that caused clans to be wiped (via GamesRadar).

In-game mail, which was sent to one player who then posted the screenshot on Reddit, shows that Blizzard is offering them compensation for the mistake.

“Dear player, after Server Merge, there were unexpected bugs causing a disband for your Shadow Clan,” the mail reads. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to you and your team. I encourage you and team to gather again to protect Sanctuary. We would like to present the following to you as compensation, please remember to claim.”

The compensation in question includes two Legendary crests, some gems, 300 scrap material, and 30 Enchanted Dust. However, there is no fix being offered to the player for their dissolved clan. The only solution appears to be to “reform” according to the Blizzard forums.

More players on the game’s subreddit are expressing their displeasure with the compensation, with one saying that reforming isn’t an option because of other ongoing bugs.

“That’s great and all, but many of the reports include the fact that the affected players can’t reform because of other issues that are part of the same bug,” Ragaara said.

“Those compensations are more insulting than no compensation at all,” said another player. “Yeah I’ll claim it and it will give me basically nothing. This is 6 gem power that only makes you feel disrespected as a customer.”

Blizzard hasn’t yet addressed the criticism.

