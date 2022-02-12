‘Disgaea 6 Complete’ coming to PlayStation and PC

The latest in the Disgaea series of games, Disgaea 6 Complete, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC including all the DLC.

Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny initially came out as a Nintendo Switch exclusive back in June of last year, and since then has had a number of DLC packs added for characters and costumes. The strategy RPG which is the home of Prinny, NIS America’s beloved mascot, has now been around almost 20 years.

The version coming to both PlayStation consoles and PC around Summer of this year will include all the DLC which has been produced since the exclusive Switch launch. There will also be an additional previously unreleased DLC pack included called the colour DLC. Limited Editions for the PlayStation versions, including a steelbook and wall scroll are also available for pre-order.

There is currently no precise date released for the new ports but they are promised to come to all three platforms within the next few months. It will be fully voice acted and also contain both the original Japanese and English audio tracks. Disgaea 6 reviewed well upon its release last year with an average score of 73 on review aggregate site, Metacritic.

