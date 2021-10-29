‘Digimon Survive’ delayed again to 2022

Digimon Survive, a survival strategy role-playing game being published by Bandai Namco, has been delayed yet again, and won’t be launched until some time in 2022.

In a statement released via Twitter, game producer Kazumasa Habu said:

“To Digimon fans patiently awaiting Digimon Survive, first of all, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive in 2021. Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game’s release date to 2022.”

Digimon Survive was first announced back in July 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the anime. A trailer released on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel teased a 2019 release.

#Digimon fans, please read this message from Digimon Game Producer, Habu Kazumasa: pic.twitter.com/EH9FONY1MP — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 28, 2021

On July 6, 2019, the game was delayed to 2020. It was subsequently delayed again in October 2020 and set to release by the end of 2021, however, this latest delay means fans won’t see the game until 2022 at the earliest.

This brand new Digimon game, developed by Witchcraft, is due to star a new protagonist, eighth grader Takuma Momozuka, alongside the fan favourite Digimon Agumon. Players will take control of the duo and try to ensure the survival of Takuma and his class who have stumbled into a different world – not the digiworld, though.

The game will feature diverging paths as player choices and decisions impact various aspects, such as which digivolution each Digimon will undergo. There will be different endings, and each playthrough should result in different paths and digivolutions.

The aim of the game is to get all of Takuma’s classmate’s home alive. If the player makes poor choices, they can die.

The aim of the game is to get all of Takuma's classmate's home alive. If the player makes poor choices, they can die.