Digital Eclipse is in “discussions” to remaster ‘Marvel vs Capcom 2’

Digital Eclipse is believed to have “begun discussions” with both Disney and Capcom to remaster Marvel vs Capcom 2.

In an interview with GamerHubTV, Studio Head at Digital Eclipse Mike Mika was asked about the possibility of a return for the franchise and confirmed that the fan campaign to encourage a remaster may have had some impact.

Advertisement

“The reaction was incredible and I know that both Disney and Capcom have seen that loud and clear,” he said, “we’ve begun some discussions on that right now and we’re trying to see how far we can go.”

Digital Eclipse recently asked investors which properties they were keen to see make a comeback (thanks, VGC), and according to Mika, Marvel vs Capcom 2 was one of the most popular titles. “I didn’t know what I was getting into,” he said, “I can’t even read my public email or any of my Twitter DMs without having to sift through hundreds of #FreeMvC2 messages from people. Which is amazing, but it’s like, oh my God.”

“But ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s really not up to us. Parts of that are owned by two different, really large entities that have a lot of reasons why they would want or not want to do some of that, that we’re not privy to.

“So all we can really do is just make the best case possible, and try to make it easy for them, and see if they’re interested.”

Michael B Jordan has posted about his love for Marvel Vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes on Instagram, saying “I been on PlayStation from jump and the experience gets better and better. Gameplay and graphics are fire. We gotta figure out how to bring back Marvel Vs Capcom 2”.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, a new digital version of the popular card game coming soon to PC and mobile.