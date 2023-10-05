‘Dinolords’ is a new strategy game with dinosaur-riding Vikings

Developer Northplay and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing have revealed Dino Lords, a new medieval strategy game that mixes classics from the genre with dinosaurs.

READ MORE: Here are some of the best upcoming games we saw at Gamescom 2023

In Dinolords, Norse explorer Eric The Red discovered dinosaur eggs frozen in a glacier in Greenland. He then domesticated them and bred them for war, eventually leading to the first lizard-powered invasion of England. Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

The player steps into the shoes of Edmund Ironside, the son of King of Æthelred the Unready, in order to try to overcome the formidable odds against the invaders and their weapons of war.

Players must balance a successful settlement with defence against sieges from the Scandinavian soldiers with their dinosaurs. It’s a little like a blend of Age Of Empires and Zoo Tycoon: Dino Digs.

Resources must be gathered from the surroundings to advance their outpost, allowing automatic harvesting and production so that focus can shift to the safety and strength of the castle.

When attacked, players must triumph by issuing strategic commands to their troops while also actively battling as Ironside. Dinolords “merges the strategy of RTS with the immersion of an Action RPG in a brew that’s both nostalgic and entirely new”, read the game’s description on Steam.

Happiness of the population is also a significant factor in generating morale, as positive morale is the source to command and boost the player’s subjects.

Advertisement

“Dinolords is both a nostalgic love letter to RTS and Castle Builders, but also an immersive modernisation of the genre for both PC and console,” said Northplay.

It’s in development for PC and consoles and is expected to launch in early access in the first quarter of 2025.

In other gaming news, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide players got to grip with the significant changes to classes in the game, which are intended to encourage creativity and experimentation.