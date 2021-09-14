Discord music bot, Rythm, follows Groovy into the void after cease and desist

YouTube has sent a cease and desist order to Rythm, a Discord bot that allowed servers to play music from the site.

Rythm will be closing its doors tomorrow (September 15) after being told to close down by YouTube. This follows the closure of fellow Discord bot Groovy, which closed down last month after YouTube sent a similar cease and desist.

Speaking to The Verge, Yoav – creator of Rythm – has explained that “One way or another we knew this was due to happen eventually,” and added that this is “why we started working on something new a year ago. Groovy receiving one just meant it would happen sooner rather than later”.

Yoav also believes that “now we have received the letter, all music bots will be getting them too in the following weeks and I strongly believe all of them will shut down” and describes the closures as “a sad end of an era here for everyone on the platform”.

A statement on Rythm’s site confirms that “the bot will quit working on September 15” and thanks fans for helping it become the largest bot on Discord. Before closing, over 20million Discord servers were using Rythm to bring music to their channels.

The statement thanks fans “for choosing Rythm and believing in us for all of these years” and assures readers that the team is “working on something brand new in the music space that will revolutionize how we all listen to music”.

