Discord walks back cryptocurrency integration plans

Discord has announced on Twitter that they “have no current plans” to integrate cryptocurrency into the chat platform.

On November 8, Discord’s founder and CEO Jason Citron posted an image on Twitter that showed a new window for the chat platform. It appeared that Discord would be adding some form of cryptocurrency wallet to the service.

However, this has been denied, as Citron tweeted today saying, “Thanks for all the perspectives, everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon.”

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon. — Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

The post likely comes after negative responses from users. A Reddit thread was created shortly after the image was posted titled “Discord developers: please do not support NFTs.” In the thread one user called for Discord Nitro users to cancel their subscription to “vote with your wallets.”

Many users took to Twitter and shared screenshots of them cancelling their subscriptions. One user said, “Disappointing but it seems I don’t have any other choice. I’m not willing to support Discord if this is the direction the company is pursuing.”

Another Twitter user replied to Citron’s image to say, “Man, can’t wait to tell my friends that Discord is encouraging pyramid schemes at grand cost to the environment, and persuading them to cancel their Nitro subscriptions and use competing platforms. Thanks for the heads up!”

While the latest tweet suggests Discord isn’t planning the integration, many are still unconvinced, with one user tweeting, “Keep Discord based around friends and community. If you were actually understanding and read our “perspectives,” you’d have also read your own feedback site and understood that *a lot* of users do not want this “Web3” integration. So Jason: please just drop this.”

