Disney and Marvel to host their first games showcase next month

Marvel and Disney are hosting their first-ever games showcase next month, which will feature be announcements, trailers and reveals for games from both companies.

The event will stream live from the D23 expo next month, with a livestream for viewers at home scheduled for September 9 at 9PM BST / 1PM PT / 4PM ET.

Reveals and updates will come from Disney and Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. Updates on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns (which was recently delayed), Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Amy Hennig’s upcoming “Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media” will be there as well.

The trailer suggests we’ll see updates and information on Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, the upcoming Aliens game from developer Survios, and some other surprises too.

Hennig’s title is set to be a narrative-driven blockbuster action-adventure game, and one with a “completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe”. Hennig is known for being a co-creator and driving force on the first three Uncharted games, acting as director and writer on the whole trilogy.

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig at the time. “The Marvel universe epitomises all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honour to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humour that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

