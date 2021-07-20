‘District 9’ and ‘Elysium’ director joins AAA studio Gunzilla Games

Film director Neill Blomkamp, best known for District 9 and Elysium, has joined AAA game studio Gunzilla Games as Chief Visionary Officer.

Neill Blomkamp has joined the Gunzilla to work on the in-game vision of an unannounced multiplayer shooter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (thanks, IGN).

Gunzilla Games is a studio established “to create the next evolution of multiplayer AAA shooters with a strong emphasis on narration”.

“Gunzilla has a strong vision that clearly stands out,” the Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director said. “With a team of incredible talents and long-time industry veterans, it is creating a new, exciting multiplayer AAA shooter game that pushes the boundaries of gameplay, player freedom, customisation options as well as narrative experience within the shooter genre.

“My own big screen film experience will hopefully help shape new ways of interactive storytelling and next-generation visuals. And by making best use of everything today’s video game development technologies have on offer we will jointly create an immersive experience like we’ve never seen before.”

Blomkamp has also directed films such as Chappie, with his newest title, Demonic, set to be released on August 20, 2021.

“As Chief Visionary Officer, Neill will be a key member of our team.” Vlad Korolev, CEO and co-founder of Gunzilla Games said. “Adding the perspective of filmmaking to video game development brings interactive entertainment to the next level. We all share the same vision, and Neill is the perfect completion to the narrative and visual art lead roles in our team.

“We are extremely proud that he is joining us – while we are creating our own universe, some of our inspiration originates in his works. We always hoped we can add a bit of his magic to our game – now this is happening.”

Koroloved also confirmed that the team has been working on pre-production over the past year and the addition of Neill brings Gunzilla closer to delivering the unannounced title.

In other news, Raven Software has grown by 50 per cent in a year following the success of Warzone.