‘Doki Doki Literature Club’ re-release has optional new content warnings

Disturbing scenes in Doki Doki Literature Club will now have an optional content warning before the scene plays out in the re-released Doki Doki Literature Club Plus.

The optional warnings have been introduced before any potentially upsetting part of the game, as the nature of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus means they can be sprung on players.

Many of the themes touched on during the game may be distressing, and so the warnings are intended to widen the appeal of the game.

The original warning that appears at the start of Doki Doki Literature Club will also be updated to be more clear.

“We hope that this feature provides an option to those who would like to play through the game relatively unspoiled, but still want to be warned before potentially sensitive parts of the game,” Team Salvato’s community manager Joseph Boyd said in a blog post.

He continued that “we do want to mention that while we did our best in placing these content warnings where we thought they would be most effective, everyone’s experience is different.”

“Because of this, we intend to update this feature as time goes on with warnings in places we might have originally missed.”

These warnings come as part of the Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, which will bring the game to a number of new platforms and provide hours of new content.

These new storylines are called Side Stories, and will explore the interpersonal relationships between characters.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be released on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 30.

