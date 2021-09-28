Dolby Vision for games is currently available on Xbox Series X|S

Starting today (September 28) Dolby Vision is available for a number of titles on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

According to an Xbox Wire post, more than 100 next-gen HDR titles that are optimised for Xbox Series consoles are available with Dolby Vision right now or will be in the future. The post adds that games can be “brought to life in more vivid colour,” and that Dolby Vision can enhance “your immersion into the experience by enabling you to see an enemy hiding in the shadows or spot hidden clues through expanded contrast and better clarity in both bright and dark scenes.”

The below video from the official Xbox YouTube channel shows approximations of what Dolby Vision can do for games.

The post says that Halo Infinite will take advantage of Dolby Vision, and that Xbox will be working with developers going forward to give them the tools they need to enable the feature, like options within the Xbox platform itself or helping them directly put the technology in the game’s engine.

Games that were previously released in HDR or Auto HDR will also benefit, as Xbox has worked with Dolby to make sure that if players have Dolby Vision enabled on a TV that runs it, they can also get enhanced visuals.

Dolby Vision is also compatible with DirectX Raytracing, Automatic Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and TVs up to 120 FPS. Microsoft and Dolby are also working with manufacturers to update firmware for 120 Hz displays.

To use Dolby Vision, supported settings like ALLM and VRR need to be enabled on the TV, and then it can be turned on in the Xbox via settings > general > TV & display options > video modes > Dolby Vision for gaming.

More information about how to get Dolby Vision working on the Xbox Series X|S can be found in the blog post.

