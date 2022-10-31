Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween

Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea.

The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook).

The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed up for Halloween, alongside limited-edition, collectable Pokémon cards.

Nueva colaboración de Pokémon con Domino's Pizza en Corea con motivo de Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ilmxZEUfHc — PokéXperto 💎 (@pokexperto) October 27, 2022

Pokémon pizza in Korea, the sky is the limit. pic.twitter.com/QHz7bsLq6g — Manuel Padilla (@Manupadi) October 28, 2022

Later this month, a Pokémon-themed Splatfest is coming to Splatoon 3, with players tasked with deciding which is the best starting type – Grass, Water or Fire. The event kicks off November 12 and runs until November 14 in celebration of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which is set to be released November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokémon Company recently released a 14 minute trailer showcasing many of the game’s new mechanics, as well as offering a look at the new Paldea region. Two new Pokémon have also been unveiled ahead of the launch of Scarlet & Violet – easy-going electric type Bellibolt and ghost dog Greavard. Check out the full list of confirmed Pokémon here.

Also set to feature in Scarlet & Violet is a specially-written original song by Ed Sheeran, called Celestial.

“I’ve played Pokémon since I was in primary school,” said Sheeran about his relationship with the games. “Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokémon together ‘til we each completed our Pokédex. I loved the cards but the games are what I lost myself in. I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into and I’ve played it ever since.”

