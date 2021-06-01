Dontnod Entertainment is giving away ‘Tell Me Why’ for Pride Month

Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment is offering supernatural episodic adventure Tell Me Why for free on PC.

As spotted on the Windows Store (via PC Gamer), all three episodes of the 2020 hit title will be available for anyone to add to their collection permanently throughout June. This only seems to include Microsoft’s Window Store at the moment and not Steam or the Epic Games Store.

While Dontnod itself has yet to explain the decision, it’s likely down to the game’s story that features a transgender character as one of its main characters.

“In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood,” reads the store’s description of the game.

“Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.”

Square Enix recently announced that Life Is Strange: True Colors – the next entry in the award-winning series – will launch later this year on PC and console.

The French studio further confirmed that it has a total of six games currently in production.

